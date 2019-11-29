Jennifer Aniston And Ex Justin Theroux Reunite to Celebrate Thanksgiving

This is the one where we're feeling especially thankful.

On Thursday, Jennifer Aniston hosted a Thanksgiving dinner that was better than any Friends holiday episode. The star-studded guest list included Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and, of course, her ex Justin Theroux. Yes, despite their split, Jen and Justin are still grateful for one another.

"#fakesgiving," Theroux captioned an epic selfie of the group on his Instagram Story. "Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights."

The evening included plenty of turkey, enchiladas—per the request of Jimmy—and, naturally, some speeches. "Jen, I love you so much," Courteney began her toast before realizing the Leftovers star was capturing the moment on camera. "Justin, please stop recording me!"

Caught, he quickly cut away from the actress. "I'm supposed to be recording toasts!" he said then addressed the fans watching from home. "I'm so sorry I have to cut. Anyway, It'll be on the DVD commentary."