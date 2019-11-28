Chris Wood Praises Wife Melissa Benoist for Sharing Details of Past Domestic Violence

Melissa Benoist has a lifelong sidekick in Chris Wood.

The actor joined the viral hashtag #IStandWithMelissa on Thursday, tweeting support for his wife after she publicly opened up about her experience with domestic violence.

"Happy Thanksgiving! I'm going to kiss my wife and hold her tenderly. All day. And every day. How do YOU show love? #IStandWithMelissa," Wood shared online, his first remarks on the matter.

The celebrity couple, who met on set of The CW's Supergirl and began dating in 2017, tied the knot just over two months ago in early September.

Melissa's detailed account of surviving domestic violence, which she shared in a lengthy video on Wednesday, was met with widespread support from her famous friends, co-stars and fans alike. The 31-year-old actress has not disclosed the identity of her accused abuser, though described him as younger in age than her.