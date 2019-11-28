See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2019

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Nov. 28, 2019 11:04 AM
Celebrities are going ham this Thanksgiving.
Bad puns aside, it looks like the biggest and brightest stars are celebrating the holidays with a bang. From Bella Hadid baking goodies to Donatella Versace showing off her festive kicks to Victoria Beckham and David Beckham enjoying some much-needed family time, this year is one for the books.
"Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating today," the Versace designer shared on Instagram, alongside a glamorous photo of her showing off her fluffy turkey slippers. "You see... I don't always wear high heels!!"
Noted.
Additionally, fellow fashion icon and former Spice Girls member took to social media to share the holiday spirit. "Happy Thanksgiving to all those celebrating today," she captioned her family picture. "Kisses from us all."
However, Jennifer Aniston's Friendsgiving celebration made everyone envious, especially since she made a special Mexican dish for her pal and late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel. "Ok, @jimmykimmel... here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas," she cheekily shared on Instagram.
Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. To see how your favorite stars celebrated the festive holiday, keep scrolling through our gallery below.
It's going to be a family of four! The Bachelor alum shares the sweet and special news that there's a bun in her oven... yep, she's pregnant with baby number two!
"Happy thanksgiving everyone!! I'm so thankful for so many things this year," the YouTube star expresses. "So many opportunities, so many people, so much life, and so much love!! Today I'm going to celebrate everything with my family! thank you for making 2019 the most incredible year ever! I hope you all have a amazing day!"
Baby's first Thanksgiving! The former reality TV star brings her newborn son to a gathering with her besties.
Brian Bowen Smith Courtesy of Walmart
Dynamic duo much? The celebrity chef and actress team up ahead of Thanksgiving to host Walmart's Community Table event at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, Calif.
The "Nights Like This" singer gets busy in the kitchen before Turkey Day.
MICHAEL SIMON
The television personality and proud mom partners with Libby's Fruits & Vegetables to create timeless Thanksgiving recipes.
Love is in the air this Thanksgiving—just ask Demi and her new boyfriend!
The E! reality TV star hosts her annual Friendsgiving celebration, complete with a stunning tablescape.
"In Milwaukee making Thanksgiving dinner with nieces. When there's too many cooks in the kitchen kitchen... mimosas help! Cheers everyone," she wrote on Instagram.
Amy Monet Photography
The Real Housewives of Orange County star hosts her gal pals for a Friendsgiving benefiting Theriault House, a 24-hour emergency shelter for homeless families with children.
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation
The NBA star and his Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation help serve 600 meals to families and members of the local Los Angeles community ahead of Thanksgiving 2019.
Happy holidays!
