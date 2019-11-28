Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrate Thanksgiving With a Heartwarming Message

'Tis the season to celebrate loved ones!

On Thursday morning, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took to Instagram on their joint royal account to wish their 9.9 million followers a happy thanksgiving. "WISHING you a VERY HAPPY THANKSGIVING from OUR FAMILY to YOURS," the heartwarming message read.

Aside from the fact that the Duchess of Sussex is keeping an American tradition alive in her household, it also marks baby Archie Harrison's first Thanksgiving.

While it's not exactly clear where the family of three is spending the holiday—it was rumored they would travel to the U.S. and spend time with Meghan's mom—the couple is certainly enjoying their break from royal duties.

Last month, The Sunday Times reported the pair would take a six-week break for "family time." It seems their down time will last up until the Christmas holiday. Moreover, Prince Harry and Meghan have decided to skip Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas festivities.