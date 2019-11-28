Ricky Gervais Is Already Causing a Splash in First 2020 Golden Globes Promo

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Nov. 28, 2019 7:00 AM

We're just over a month away from the 2020 Golden Globes!

On Jan. 5, Ricky Gervais is set to return as host of the ceremony, which officially kicks off the 2020 award season. As we gear up for the ceremony, the Golden Globes have released the first promo for the show, featuring a mischievous Gervais. In the video, Gervais is asked to say his line about the ceremony and then pour himself a glass of champagne, which he does...kind of!

"Hi, I'm Ricky Gervais and I'm hosting the Golden Globes," the comedian says into the camera.

Then, after pretending to pour himself a drink, Gervais turns on the camera crew, showering them with champagne. So, if this promo is any indication, we should be in for a very eventful Golden Globes in January!

This will be Gervais' fifth time hosting the ceremony, but unfortunately it might also be his last time taking the Golden Globes stage.

"Once again, they've made me an offer I can't refuse," Gervais said in a statement earlier this month. "But this is the very last time I'm doing this, which could make for a fun evening."

"When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected," Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria said in a press release. "We're excited to see it all unfold on Jan. 5!"

As are we!

Take a look at the first promo for the 2020 Golden Globes above! And be sure to watch the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5 on NBC.


(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

