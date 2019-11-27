Caitlyn Jenner's Partner Sophia Hutchins Slams Piers Morgan Over ''Pathetic'' Relationship Questions

Sophia Hutchins would prefer if Piers Morganminded his own business.

Following her appearance on Good Morning Britain, the self-described partner of Caitlyn Jenner publicly slammed the controversial television personality over his probing questions regarding their relationship dynamic.

"Good Morning Britain, having Piers Morgan is your biggest mistake," Sophia shared on Wednesday via Instagram Stories. "What a joke of a journalist he is. What a pathetic line of questioning he had for me this morning. Totally not cool."

During the televised interview, the 23-year-old entrepreneur shot back after Piers opened things up by asking how she and Caitlyn would "categorize" their relationship.

"Is that the opening question, Piers?" Sophia asked, before sharing, "I think I've described it pretty well. At the end of the day, Caitlyn and I are family."

She then shared her support for Caitlyn's current stint on U.K. reality competition series I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, calling her "one of the most selfless people you will ever meet. She's extraordinary generous and extraordinarily thoughtful."