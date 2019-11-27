Khloe Kardashian’s Latest Sexy Photo Has Tristan Thompson Calling Her ''Perfection''

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 4:12 PM

Tristan Thompson is clearly keeping up with Khloe Kardashian.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star and the Good American founder, who share daughter True Thompson, split earlier this year amid his cheating scandal with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods. However, the basketball player has been hard at work trying to win the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star back, leaving her flirty comments and paying tribute to her on social media.

On Wednesday, Khloe took to Instagram to share a sexy photo of herself in a Good American cover-up turtleneck bodysuit. For the outdoor promotional shoot, Khloe paired the white bodysuit with heels, a bold red lip and a high ponytail.

In the comments of the post, Tristan posted a heart eyes emoji, along with the message, "WOW! PERFECTION! WOW." He also added the princess emoji and a red heart.

It was just a few weeks ago that a source told E! News that Tristan is "always trying to win Khloe back."

Remember Tristan's shout-out to Khloe following her major win at the 2019 People's Choice Awards earlier this month? In his tribute post, Tristan told Khloe he's "so proud" of all that she's accomplished this year.

"He feels guilty and knows how badly he messed up," the source said of Tristan's cheating scandal. "Khloe was the best thing that ever happened to him and he knows he made a lot of mistakes. He's trying to make up for it."

Despite Tristan's best efforts, it doesn't seem like Khloe is having a change of heart about their split.

"She's in a great place in her life where she's focused on True and co-parenting with Tristan. She's not interested in giving him another chance," the insider told E! News. "She is glad they have come to a peaceful place and can be a family with True, but that is all."

For now, it seems as though the former couple is primarily focused on co-parenting baby True, especially with the holidays coming up.

