Khloe Kardashian’s Latest Sexy Photo Has Tristan Thompson Calling Her ''Perfection''

Tristan Thompson is clearly keeping up with Khloe Kardashian.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star and the Good American founder, who share daughter True Thompson, split earlier this year amid his cheating scandal with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods. However, the basketball player has been hard at work trying to win the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star back, leaving her flirty comments and paying tribute to her on social media.

On Wednesday, Khloe took to Instagram to share a sexy photo of herself in a Good American cover-up turtleneck bodysuit. For the outdoor promotional shoot, Khloe paired the white bodysuit with heels, a bold red lip and a high ponytail.

In the comments of the post, Tristan posted a heart eyes emoji, along with the message, "WOW! PERFECTION! WOW." He also added the princess emoji and a red heart.

It was just a few weeks ago that a source told E! News that Tristan is "always trying to win Khloe back."