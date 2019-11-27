James Charles Reflects on the ''Disgusting'' Aftermath of His Feud With Tati Westbrook

James Charles isn't holding back anymore.

The 20-year-old YouTube personality and beauty guru has had a whirlwind year. From attending the 2019 Met Gala to re-releasing his much-buzzed about James Charles x Morphe Palette in a pocket-size version, it's clearly been one for the books. However, it hasn't been all rainbows and butterflies for the New York native, who was in a very public feud with fellow YouTube star, Tati Westbrook.

And while it shook the beauty community to its core when the drama began in May, Charles revealed that it's still affecting him months later.

"I'm not mentally in a place where I want to be," he told PAPER magazine in a candid interview. "What's even harder to swallow is that it's been six months since all the drama happened. I thought by this time I'd be completely good—back to normal, if you will—and that's not the case."