Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Relationship Somehow Sounds More Complicated Than Ever

Generally, you expect those reports to be overblown. You at least hope they are.

The ones about unraveling family ties, short-circuiting bonds and any other issue that's supposedly evidence of a deepening rift among the young royals. For instance, the one last year about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton having an "explosive row"—a "one-off" but, still, a row—supposedly over Meghan talking to members of Kate's staff in a way that the future queen did not care for.

Usually content to keep calm and carry on, Kensington Palace took the rare step of bothering to flatly deny that any such thing had taken place.

At the time, tensions were especially high in TabloidLandia, with not just Meghan and Kate having problems but Prince Harry and Prince William also increasingly at odds, much to the consternation of their father, Prince Charles, who as the immediate heir to the throne has an especial aversion to family squabbles.

But that was a whole year ago, and surely everything has been sorted out since.