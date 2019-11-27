James Van Der Beek, Ally Brooke and More Dancing With the Stars Contestants Who Lost Weight

Forget the gym, it's time to get on that Dancing With the Stars fitness plan!

The former Dawson's Creek alum and most recently DWTS contestant, James Van Der Beek took to Instagram to show off an incredible transformation after dancing his butt for the dance competition.

James posted a side by side shirtless selfie showing off his new physique, writing: "Fight training vs. dancing... I'd been training in Muay Thai three days a week for about six months (for the next project I'm writing) when I hit pause to dance six hours a day. Now I can rhumba."

James made it to the DWTS semifinals before being sent home just before this week's season 28 finale—Bachelorette star Hannah Brown took the mirror ball trophy earlier this week.

While James didn't take home the trophy, he still got some abs to show.

In the pictures James shared on Instagram, he looks fit in both if you ask us—but in the second photo on the left, the Dawson's Creek star definitely looked a more defined and toned.