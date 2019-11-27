Best Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday Deals 2019

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 1:18 PM
The holidays are right around the corner and we have one thing on our minds: Black Friday deals! In an effort to get ahead of the curve—and make your holiday shopping easier—we've handpicked our favorite items from the best brands at prices just for you. One we're excited about is Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday deals!
Starting today (Nov. 27) through Black Friday (Nov. 29), sign up entering your e-mail to save 20% off your entire purchase in-store or online including FREE SHIPPING on orders over $19. From KitchenAid mixers marked down from $380 to $230 and Dyson vacuums marked down from $400 to $250, you can get score big savings NOW through the long shopping weekend.
We handpicked items from kitchen, household decor, bathroom, furniture, dining and more, so you don't have to! With savings up to 60% off all weekend long, you're bound to find something for everybody on your list (including yourself, because who are we kidding).
Here are ten of our favorites below.
The high-performance, 325-watt KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is reason enough for you to get busy in the kitchen. Black Friday Savings: 39% Off!
Relax and lounge around your house in the ultimate comfort with this plushy robe. Available in a variety of colors. Black Friday Savings: 50% Off!
This sleek vacuum is hassle-free, and offers 40 minutes of powerful suctioning. A direct-drive cleaner head sucks up hair and ground-in dirt on all floors. Whole-machine filtration expels cleaner air. Black Friday Savings: 37% Off!
This 9-in-1 pot functions as a Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute vessel, Yogurt Maker, Sterilizer and Warmer. Black Friday Savings: 41% Off!
These sophisticated wine glasses will make a fine addition to your barware. A dramatically angled bowl offers a more contemporary feel to this design while still providing the perfect pour-line for any vintage. Black Friday Savings: 25% Off!
This elegant and modern table lamp will fill your living space with warm illumination. Decorated with a blue and white trellis pattern, and adorned with a white fabric shade for a complete look, it'll look picture-perfect in your guest room. Black Friday Savings: 40% Off!
This revolutionary iron is equipped with a state of the art injection system. The built in pump injection system efficiently combines steam and power to deliver 30% more steam for professional ironing results on all types of fabrics. Black Friday Savings: 37% Off!
This lovely and very useful glass-top wooden jewelry box has plenty of room for all of your jewelry. Black Friday Savings: 29% Off!
Whether you're creating a centerpiece or decorating a mantel, you can't go wrong with this two-wick candle tumbler. Black Friday Savings: 44% Off!
