Harry Morton's Brother Matthew Morton Pays Tribute to "Best Friend" After His Death

John Shearer/WireImage
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 12:46 PM
John Shearer/WireImage
Matthew Morton is mourning the loss of his beloved brother, Harry Morton.
The founder of Pink Taco restaurants passed away over the weekend at the age of 38. According to a People report, Harry died at his Beverly Hills home and was found unresponsive by his younger brother, Matthew.
On Wednesday, Matthew took to Instagram to pay tribute to his brother, sharing a series of photos alongside a touching message.
"On Saturday I lost my big brother," Matthew began his post. "Harry is that rare person who means so much to so many people in so many different ways, but to no one, could he be more meaningful than he has been to his little brother. I lost my best friend in the entire world, my second father, I lost the person that taught me everything growing up, the person that looked out for me, guided me, showed me the way."
"Pretty much everything that's good inside me comes from a lesson I learned along the way from Harry," the post continued. "He paved the way for me to become the person I am today. I could never have asked for a better teacher or a better friend."
"It's really weird, I had dinner with him on Friday night, and spoke to him on the phone Saturday morning, the last thing I said to him was 'love you frere' and I am eternally grateful that I got to spend so much time with him," Matthew told his followers. "If you're lucky enough to have a brother or a sister, please give them a big squeeze, and tell them how much you love them."
Matthew goes on to address the cause of his brother's death in his Instagram post.
"My brother passed away from sudden cardiac death, if you're a young man, I urge you to go and get a heart scan," Matthew urged readers. "SCD is the single largest cause of natural death in the United States, it takes the lives of 325,000 people a year, and it is twice as common in men as it is in women. We're setting up a foundation in the coming days to help combat heart disease, and hopefully help others catch it early."
Matthew concluded his post, "I love you more than anything in the world frere."
Harry, who was linked romantically to stars Lindsay Lohan and Jennifer Aniston over the years, was also the owner of The Viper Room in West Hollywood.
Following his passing, Lindsay took to social media to remember Harry. Alongside a photo of her and Harry, Lindsay wrote, "Best friends. Best life."
Our thoughts are with the Morton family during this difficult time.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?