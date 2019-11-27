From Baby Yoda to SVU, These Are the 2019 TV Events and Shows We're Thankful For

Television gives us so much. From mindless entertainment to unwind with at the end of a long day to thought-provoking and wildly engrossing content that leaves you speechless, TV is always there for you—now with more options than ever—and we're thankful.

We're thankful Disney+ has given us a new pop culture figure to GIF and obsess over with The Mandalorian's [SPOILER]. We're thankful Game of Thrones has come to an end. We're thankful Mariska Hargitay is still kicking butt and inspiring 21 seasons and counting on Law & Order: SVU.

This last year was a great year for TV. Phoebe Waller-Bridge got so many Emmys! Below, take a peek at what we're thankful for this year in TV.