Nicole Richie's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

by Amanda Williams & Jake Thompson | Sun., Dec. 1, 2019 9:00 PM
If one thing is for sure, when it comes to fashionistas, it's hard not to immediately think of style icon Nicole Richie. Fashion and the tiny trendsetter are synonymous at this point (thanks to her culture-shifting fashion brand House of Harlow 1960, of course).
If you're like us, we like to imagine the kinds of magical and flowy things hiding in her closet and what beauty serums she uses to keep that oh-so-fresh look she's always rocking.
With holiday shopping on our minds, lucky for us, the actress, avid book reader and philanthropist has exclusively handpicked clothing, accessories and skincare products just for you! The tastemaker admits she's been waiting all year for "sweater weather" and ecstatic about the upcoming holiday party circuit.
She shared an array of go-to must-haves to make your party hopping—and holiday shopping—easier. From her namesake branded frocks to on-trend fannypacks to the latest-and-greatest hair conditioning sprays, we've got you. Our favorite? This Arthur top in paisley, of course.
Take a look at her retro-meets-modern picks below.
"I've been waiting for Fall and 'Sweater Weather' and it feels like it's finally beginning in LA. The Cullen coat is an easy piece to wear with a tee and jeans for a minimum effort but put-together look. It makes for a great gift."
"I'm really into fanny packs. I'm thinking it's time for Joel to get on board."
"Anyone that knows me, knows that I'm all about multi-purpose pieces. The Arthur top can be worn with denim for a day look and dark pants for an evening or dressier vibe. Also: paisley."
"With Holiday Season fast approaching, everyone is in search of a great dress, the Ivan dress is my go-to. I love the color, fabric and the fact that I'll be comfortable in it all night.
"Just looking at the colors on the Stassi bag puts me in a festive mood."
"I can see why Barbara Sturm's Hyaluronic Serum has become a cult favorite. It's worth the splurge."
"I'm very low maintenance these days when it comes to my hair routine. Ouai's wave spray has been a staple lately."
