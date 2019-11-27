Avril Lavigne and Billionaire Boyfriend Phillip Sarofim Split After 1 Year of Dating

Hey, hey, you, you, Avril Lavigne isn't Phillip Sarofim's girlfriend anymore.

E! News can confirm that the couple have called it quits after one year of dating. Lavigne began dating Sarofim, who is the son of Texan billionaire Fayez Sarofim, in February 2018. After confirming their relationship, a source close to the couple said that the duo met through friends at a dinner party and hit it off.

The former couple had been spotted out and about together several times throughout their year-long relationship—including a steamy PDA-filled trip to Italy back in May 2018. Most recently, they put their love on display while shopping in West Hollywood, Calif. together in June.

Prior to her romance with Sarofim, Lavigne had dated several musicians, including Canadian music producer J.R. Rotem, who she dated in 2017. She was also famously married to Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015 and Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010. The "Girlfriend" rocker also dated The Hills star Brody Jenner from 2010 to 2012.