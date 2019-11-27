Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Candid, Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo

Time flies when you're falling deeper and deeper in love. Just ask Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Today marks the couple's two-year engagement anniversary and they're celebrating by taking a walk down memory lane. Posting to Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared three milestones from their lives together: a picture from their engagement photo call, one from their May 2018 wedding and another of them introducing son Archie Harrison to the world.

But it's that black and white wedding snap that truly caught the attention of royal watchers. In the never-before-seen candid—captured by photographer Chris Allerton—the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen sharing a blissful laugh after their ceremony at St. George's Chapel.

"On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!" they wrote on Instagram. "They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world."