Alisha Wainwright's Dad Defends His Daughter Amid Justin Timberlake Incident

Alisha Wainwright's father is speaking out following his daughter's headline-making night with Justin Timberlake.

Over the weekend, images emerged of the Palmer co-stars spending time together at a New Orleans bar during a break from filming. While the photos and video, originally published by The Sun, appeared to show Timberlake and Wainwright getting close, even briefly holding hands, a source has told E! News that "there is absolutely nothing going on between them."

"They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting," the insider explained. "They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together."

While the sighting raised eyebrows, considering Timberlake has been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012, a second source also confirmed to E! News that Timberlake and Wainwright's hangout was "innocent."

"They're filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out," the second insider said. "There is nothing going on between them."

As for where the "Mirrors" singer stands with Biel following the photo drama, it seems as though the couple is just trying to move on from the incident.

"They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing. But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable," another source has told E! News. "He had too much to drink and got carried away."

"Their marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her," a source said of Timberlake, who shares son Silas with Biel. "She is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that's the end of the story."

Amid all of the romance rumors, Wainwright's father, Jeff Wainwright, defended his daughter in an interview with DailyMail.com, published Wednesday.

While Jeff said he hasn't spoken to his daughter since the incident, he told the outlet, "It's all just speculation. She is in New Orleans doing some work, that is all. They are working on a movie together."

"I have seen it all over the news. I did not make anything of it, really," he shared. "I am a music producer, so I am used to all the hoopla. This is the business we are in. This is how it goes."

The co-stars have yet to publicly address the photos.

