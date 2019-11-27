Housewives History: Kenya Moore Takes Us Back to "Gone With the Wind Fabulous"

Kenya Moore is the gift (and GIF) that keeps on giving on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kenya joined the cast in season five (alongside Porsha Williams) and stayed through season 10, she left the franchise only to appear as a guest in the season 11 finale and rejoined the cast in a full-time capacity in 2019's season 12. Year after year, Kenya has proven she's not afraid to tackle anybody or any subject and does so with instant-GIF worthy shade. Over the years, viewers watched as Kenya became friends with certain ladies, enemies with others and then flip the script on those friendships.

In season five's "I Do…But, I Won't," Kenya and Porsha had one of many clashes, but this one would birth a moment forever cemented in pop culture: "Gone With the Wind fabulous."