Today's Savannah Guthrie Suffered Vision Loss After Getting Hit With Son's Toy Train

Ouch! Savannah Guthrie is working with doctors to repair her vision after being hit in the eye with her son Charlie's toy train.

The Today host was absent from the morning show on Wednesday, but called in to give her co-hosts an update on her health. During the phone conversation, Savannah explained that her 2-year-old boy accidentally threw a toy train right at her eye.

"And it tore my retina," Savannah revealed. "It happened last week actually and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later. And then it turned out to be kind of serious, they were afraid my retina was detached."

"So, they told me to just take it easy and they've been doing a bunch of laser procedures trying to avoid having to do the full surgery," Savannah shared, adding that the toy train has a "real pointy edge" and that her young son Charlie "threw it right at me!"