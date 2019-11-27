Um, Sisqo Credits His "Thong Song" For Boosting Victoria's Secret Sales By 80 Percent

Hello and welcome back to 1999! Yes, the one and only Sisqo is taking us back in time to relive the making of one-hit wonder "Thong Song."

Way back when, while tirelessly on his Unleash the Dragon album, the singer decided to "blow off some steam" and go out on a date. Nothing life changing, right? Well...

"I meet this girl, and I wasn't married or nothing back then, so we get back to the crib, and you know, I'm rounding second base and next thing you know she starts to come up out of her clothes and I see this...this...THING," he recalled in a 20th anniversary interview with Def Jam. "I was like, 'What is that?!' She was like, 'It's a thong!' I was like, 'A THONG?!'"

Needless to say, the moment left a serious impression.

"You ever see that movie The Ten Commandments?" he asked. "At first when he was in Egypt, his hair was dark. Then he went up in the mountains and saw God and when he came back down his hair was silver. That's literally what happened to me."