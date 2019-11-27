Elsa Pataky Shuts Down Liam Hemsworth Questions After Saying He "Deserves" Better Than Miley Cyrus

Please stop asking Elsa Pataky about Liam Hemsworth.

Though the actress—wed to Liam's older brother Chris Hemsworth—recently shared her thoughts on Liam's split from Miley Cyrus, she is now officially done weighing in on the matter. Indeed, when asked for an update on her brother-in-law during an interview on Australia's Sunrise, Elsa swiftly shot down the question.

"Look, he's doing great but...I prefer not to talk about this private life," the Spanish model said. "He's the one who has to talk about it."

"He's getting happier and he has his family," the mom of three added. "His brother is his best friend, so that's good. He's spent some time with us."

Caught off guard by Elsa's rejection, host Samantha Armytage quickly changed the subject. "That is good to hear, wonderful" she said. "It is always lovely to see you. Merry Christmas if we don't see you before it."