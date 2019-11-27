The Crown’s Helena Bonham Carter Made a Drunken Request to Prince William

The Crown starsHelena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman have both had hilariously awkward run-ins with Prince William.

During an appearance on Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live, Carter confirmed a fan's question that she once drunkenly asked the Duke of Cambridge to be her daughter's godfather. (She shares two kids, Billy Burton, 16, and Nell Burton, 11, with ex-husband Tim Burton.)

As the star joked to Andy Cohen, "I wasn't that drunk, but enough drunk for me not to drink anymore." But she apparently wasn't the only one partying that night. "He wasn't totally sober himself," the Harry Potter alum dished. "Not in a bad way, it was just very jolly."

And then, she explained how this drunk moment went down. "Thing is, I'd spent all my friends as godparents on my first child, so Billy had 11 godparents. So, I thought I could make up for Nell, you know who suddenly came along and we didn't have any left. I thought, 'Well, if I give her Prince William that would cover,' you know?"