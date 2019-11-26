Zoë Kravitz's New Pixie Cut Proves That Short Hair Isn't Just a Summer Style

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 6:46 PM
New hair, who dis?!
Zoë Kravitz is already ahead of the "new year, new me" trend that starts to circulate around the holidays, because she just debuted a gasp-worthy pixie cut. That's right, she traded her long locs for a shorter 'do.
"hair," she simply captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday evening with the scissors emoji. Moreover, the Big Little Lies actress shared a selfie that showed off her fresh chop (and radiant skin).
In the snapshot, Kravitz is perched on her bed wearing a white spaghetti-strap tank-top and several gold jewelry pieces, which made her overall look seem ultra-chic and picturesque. If anything, her major transformation proves short hair isn't just a summer style and can easily be rocked during the cold, winter months.
As for the mastermind behind the 30-year-old star's new 'do? It appears celebrity hairstylist, Nikki Nelms, who frequently works with Janelle Monáe,Yara Shahidi and La La Anthony, did the honors.
And if the Rough Night actress' pixie looks familiar, it's because she rocked a similar cut in 2017 (which was also styled by Nelms).
At the time, Nelms told Refinery29 that she wanted to give Zoë an "edgy" cut, especially since she previously had blonde hair.
"Edgy is in the eye of the beholder. But to me, I think her haircut is edgy. It's really cool and carefree and funky. You can do a lot with it. It's versatile," the celebrity hairstylist shared. "When she was blonde, you were able to see the texture in it because there was more length. Now it's sleek and darker. It's still pixie and cute and short, but the blonde gave it a little more."
Nelms also said working with the 30-year-old actress is a lot of fun because "she's super open to change."
"It also helps that she's super open to change and not that attached to anything. She's open to length or cutting it, open to darkening or bleaching," Nelms explained. "When you're open, you can experience more. Once you figure out what you love about your hair, you can do the same thing."
She added, "And it doesn't hurt to be as beautiful as Zoë is, either. I could put anything on her hair and she'll still be my baby boo."
It's unclear what inspired Kravitz's latest chop, but it's certainly giving us all the inspiration we need to finally make that hair appointment so we can get our own fresh 'do.
