Jessica Biel Is All Smiles as She Steps Out Amid Justin Timberlake's Co-Star Drama

Jessica Bielis looking radiant as always, despite the drama surrounding husband Justin Timberlake's outing with coworkers.

The Limetown star stepped out on Monday afternoon to run some errands in Los Angeles. While leaving a building in the area, the star flashed the cameras a slight smile and walked to her waiting Tesla with a look of ease. For the occasion, she sported a plain white long sleeve tee, black belted pants and a pair of fashionable tennis shoes. She also carried a chic black purse Louis Vuitton, a luxury brand the A-list pair adores.

Biel's nonchalant appearance isn't all that surprising considering a source previously told E! News the couple is "going to move on from this."

"Their marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her," a source shared. "[Jessica] is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that's the end of the story."