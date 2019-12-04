EXCLUSIVE!

Recreate Adrienne Bailon's Winter Wonderland With 13 Home Items

  • By
    &

by Cassie Esparza | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm, Adrienne Bailon, Home Goods

Courtesy of HomeGoods

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who's ready to decorate?!

As Christmas Day gets even closer, it's time to spruce up your home for the holidays. And in case you're in need of some inspiration, look no further than Adrienne Houghton's home!

The Real co-host turned her home into a dreamy winter wonderland with a little help from HomeGoods. The Parisian-chic-meets-holiday glam décor is the perfect mix of Houghton's personal taste and the extra sparkle that comes with the most wonderful time of the year.

"This year I was inspired by beautiful rose gold mercury glass trees I found at HomeGoods," Houghton shared with E! News exclusively. "As soon as I saw them, I knew I had to make our fireplace into a sparkly holiday moment."

Read

RuPaul, Ayesha Curry and 8 More Stars Share Their QVC Holiday Gift Picks

With plans to host her family for the holidays this year, the talk show host was especially excited to partner with the discount home store.

E-Comm, Adrienne Bailon, Home Goods

HomeGoods

"I love to entertain and host during the holiday season, from large dinner parties when my family comes to town, to casual hang outs with a few friends, and I always go to HomeGoods for the essentials," the former Cheetah Girls member revealed to us. "My favorite rooms that HomeGoods helped me decorate are the dining room and the guest bedroom."

The daytime star drew inspiration from the store to create her holiday home and recommends that shoppers keep an open mind to check off more items off their lists.

"I went into HomeGoods for holiday décor and was able to get a head start on my gift shopping, too," Houghton shared with us. "There was something for everyone on my list, from wooden tabletop games like tic tac toe, to self-care gift sets with luxurious lotions and a candle, and fun holiday-themed boxes, bags and paper to wrap up each present."

E-Comm, Adrienne Bailon, Home Goods

HomeGoods

While you'll have to head over to your local HomeGoods to create your home's own holiday look, you can find similar items to those in Houghton's home at T.J. Maxx.com and listed below.

Read

Best Black Friday Deals 2019 A to Z: Shop These Sales From the Comfort of Home

Golddrop Stocking

Stockings are a must for the holidays, and these will add that cozy holiday touch to the fireplace decor.

E-Comm, Adrienne Bailon, Home Goods
$10 TJ Maxx
Wooden Joy Stocking Holders

Add this gorgeous stocking holder to the top of your fireplace and hang any of the stockings you can find at HomeGoods or TJ Maxx.

E-Comm, Adrienne Bailon, Home Goods
$20 TJ Maxx
23in Frosted Bottle Brush Tree

The best decor to add to any holiday dinner table spread are small trees, and this classic one will add to any great centerpiece. 

E-Comm, Adrienne Bailon, Home Goods
$13 TJ Maxx
23.5in Beaded Tree on Wood Base

To add a little extra sparkle to your decor, place this beaded tree on any table and make any setting merrier than before.

E-Comm, Adrienne Bailon, Home Goods
$15 TJ Maxx
Faux Fur Throw

You can never have enough blankets in the winter, and this faux fur blanket can make any room feel warm and cozy.

E-Comm, Adrienne Bailon, Home Goods
$20 TJ Maxx
Crushed Velvet Tree Skirt with Faux Fur

To make your Christmas tree stand out from last years, add this velvet tree skirt to give it a whole new look.

E-Comm, Adrienne Bailon, Home Goods
$30 TJ Maxx
4pk Diamond Wine Glasses

Drinks will be served at all times this holiday season, so why not make it feel more glam? These diamond wine glasses will take your holiday cheers to a whole new level.

E-Comm, Adrienne Bailon, Home Goods
$40 TJ Maxx
Stemless Wine Glass

Adding to the holiday glassware collection, these gold rimmed wine glasses are a step down from the diamond ones, but still have the perfect amount of class.

E-Comm, Adrienne Bailon, Home Goods
$17 TJ Maxx
Sprigs Gift Bags & Tags Set

You can never have enough gift bags over the holiday season and these adorable ones will make your gifts feel all the more special. 

E-Comm, Adrienne Bailon, Home Goods
$10 TJ Maxx
Rustic Nativity Runner

A table runner can give your table a brand new look, so it's an absolute must for the holidays! This Nativity Runner is simple enough to let the rest of your decor stand out.

E-Comm, Adrienne Bailon, Home Goods
$17 TJ Maxx
Faux Fur Stool

With so many guests coming by for the holidays, it's not a bad idea to have an extra seat. These faux fur stools are adorable and winter-approved.

E-Comm, Adrienne Bailon, Home Goods
$50 TJ Maxx
Mirrored Round Bar Cart

Serve a glass of wine, your favorite holiday beverage or even snacks with this mirrored round bar cart. The gold accent will go perfectly with the rest of your decor.

E-Comm, Adrienne Bailon, Home Goods
$130 TJ Maxx
Tic Tac Toe

Decorating your home for the holidays doesn't mean it can't stay for the rest of the year. This adorable Tic Tac Toe set will make a gorgeous decoration all year round.

E-Comm, Adrienne Bailon, Home Goods
$20 TJ Maxx

'Tis the season for Christmas shopping. See holiday gift guides from Ally Brooke, Martha Stewart and many more of your favorite celebrities.

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bella Hadid, Luka Sabbat, Dior Men's Show, Pre-Fall 2020

Bella Hadid, David Beckham and More Turn Up the Heat in Miami at the Dior Men's Fashion Show

E-Comm: 18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive

18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Feel Expensive

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, Fashion Police Widget

Kim Kardashian's Throwback T-Shirt Hack Shows Off Her Greatest Ass-ets

Karlie Kloss, Jimmy Fallon

Watch Karlie Kloss Hilariously Critique Jimmy Fallon’s Worst Looks Ever

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Gotham Awards

Gotham Awards 2019: See Every Star as They Arrive on the Red Carpet

Rihanna, The Fashion Awards 2019

Rihanna, Tom Cruise and More Stars Show Up and Show Out at the British Fashion Awards

Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

Jennifer Lopez's Dazzling Silver Pantsuit Is the Perfect Fashion Inspo for the Holidays

TAGS/ Adrienne Bailon , Daily Deals , Shopping , Holidays , Life/Style , Home , Fashion , Christmas , Style Collective , Style , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.