Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome a New Addition to Their Family

It's a family of... fur babies!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's household is slowly growing with the newest addition to their family: a puppy named Gino. "Back with my boys..," the Isn't It Romantic actress shared on social media, alongside a heartwarming photo of her fur baby posing with her husband. "welcome home @ginothegerman."

Of course, the 37-year-old star showed her first dog, Diana Chopra, some affection in that same Instagram post. "we still love you mostest @diariesofdiana @nickjonas," she wrote with the accompanying emojis: the puppy, heart and heart-eyes.

Additionally, the Jonas Brothers member couldn't contain his excitement over his little pup, which turned out to be the "best surprise" for him this morning by his megastar wife.

"Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup Gino," he shared on Twitter with a swoon-worthy video of the moment Gino jumped on him in bed.