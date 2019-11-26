Lauren Conrad and Newborn Son Charlie Enjoy Their First Thanksgiving Together

The holiday season is in full swing for Lauren Conrad's little bundle of joy.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, the 33-year-old reality TV star and fashion designer is spending much needed time with her closest family and friends. And of course, with her sweet newborn baby, Charlie Wolf Tell.

The Hills alum gave birth to her youngest son on Oct. 9 and announced the news on Instagram with the caption, "Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!" Conrad also shares a 2-year-old, Liam James Tell, with her husband William Tell.

In pictures posted and shared on Instagram by Conrad's friend and founder of Sequin Productions, the mother-of-two can be seen holding her newborn in a baby carrier posing for a photo with the rest of her girlfriends. Looks like her newborn is already celebrating the holiday season surrounded by his momma and her closest loved ones!

We can't wait to see how little Charlie Wolf celebrates Christmas when the time comes.