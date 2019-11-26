Dancing With the Stars’ Erin Andrews Defends Her Reaction to Hannah Brown Winning

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment; ABC/Eric McCandless
by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 2:23 PM
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment; ABC/Eric McCandless
No bad blood here!
Last night, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten took home the coveted mirrorball trophy on the Dancing With the Stars season 28 finale. The pair was overjoyed by their win, but one member of the DWTS family looked less than thrilled about the decision. Host Erin Andrews was caught on camera in a reaction that could only be described as less than impressed. However, the host has fired back at haters online and is denying that she has anything but happiness in her heart for the winning duo.
"Give me a break," she wrote in response to a fan criticizing her reaction. "YOU CAN'T WIN IN THIS SITUATION. I'm standing next to the couple that just got second place. And if I had cheered, you'd be killing me for going against the Kel, Lauren, and Ally. Not that serious people!"
She was pulling no punches when it came to defending herself against the online trolls.
"Ahahahah you don't get it. In this day and age, we can't say a thing. You'll get killed no matter what," she continued in another tweet. "I have to look dead into the camera bc people are threatening you don't like a contestant. Sad, taken the fun out of it! Cheers!"
Unimpressed or not, nothing could cramp the amazing time Hannah was having. She posted a victorious picture with her partner Alan on Instagram and the caption said it all. "WE DID IT!" she captioned the cute pic. "thank you all so much!"
Congrats on your win!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?