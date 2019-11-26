Dancing With the Stars’ Erin Andrews Defends Her Reaction to Hannah Brown Winning

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 2:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Erin Andrews, Hannah Brown

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment; ABC/Eric McCandless

No bad blood here! 

Last night, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten took home the coveted mirrorball trophy on the Dancing With the Stars season 28 finale. The pair was overjoyed by their win, but one member of the DWTS family looked less than thrilled about the decision. Host Erin Andrews was caught on camera in a reaction that could only be described as less than impressed. However, the host has fired back at haters online and is denying that she has anything but happiness in her heart for the winning duo.  

"Give me a break," she wrote in response to a fan criticizing her reaction. "YOU CAN'T WIN IN THIS SITUATION. I'm standing next to the couple that just got second place. And if I had cheered, you'd be killing me for going against the Kel, Lauren, and Ally. Not that serious people!" 

She was pulling no punches when it came to defending herself against the online trolls. 

Watch

Hannah Brown Ran Into Tyler Cameron & His Mom at PCAs

"Ahahahah you don't get it. In this day and age, we can't say a thing. You'll get killed no matter what," she continued in another tweet. "I have to look dead into the camera bc people are threatening you don't like a contestant. Sad, taken the fun out of it! Cheers!" 

Unimpressed or not, nothing could cramp the amazing time Hannah was having. She posted a victorious picture with her partner Alan on Instagram and the caption said it all. "WE DID IT!" she captioned the cute pic. "thank you all so much!"

Congrats on your win! 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kristen Bell, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Bell and More Team for Pay It Forward-Style Reality Show

The Voice

The Voice Contestants and Coaches Reveal the Best Musical Advice They've Gotten

Sierra Dawn Anglim, Joe Anglim, Survivor, Wedding

Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas' Survivor Wedding Is Better Than Any Reward

Man vs. Bear

Man vs. Bear Tasks Contestants With Eating Like a Grizzly, Bugs and All

Can These "Man Vs. Bear" Competitors Out Eat a Grizzly Bear?

The Proud Family, Oscar Proud, Best Animated Dads

The Proud Family Revival Reportedly Coming to Disney+ in 2020

Kelly Clarkson Can't Believe Blake Shelton Hasn't Won a Grammy

TAGS/ , Hannah Brown , Dancing With The Stars , Reality TV , TV , , Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.