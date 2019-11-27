RuPaul, Ayesha Curry and 8 More Stars Share Their QVC Holiday Gift Picks

This holiday season, the best gifts may be found right on your TV screen.

For those who are overwhelmed with shopping malls, parking lots and crowds, we have a solution! Why not turn on QVC and do some quality shopping from the comfort of your couch?

The shopping network promises plenty of deals on your favorite brands like Philosophy, Sketchers, Josie Maran, Fitbit and more. But with so much to choose from, we decided to ask some of our favorite QVC stars to share the gifts they absolutely love this holiday season.

Whether you're looking for beauty must-haves from RuPaul or kitchen essentials courtesy of Ayesha Curry, there is someone for everyone on your list below. 

Carmindy Beauty Holiday 5 Minute Face with Makeup Bag

Makeup Artist Carmindy's Gift Pick

"The CARMINDY BEAUTY Holiday 5 Minute Face System with gorgeous golden clutch is the ultimate beauty gift for anyone in your life. This one-of-a-kind makeup collection contains universal shades that work on all skin tones, formulas that work on every age, and products that are numbered in order of application…this is a MUST-HAVE kit!"

Carmindy, QVC Gift Picks, EComm
$60
$39 QVC
Covered Deep Skillet with Helper Handle

Celebrity Cook Ayesha Curry's Gift Pick

"For anyone in your life who loves to cook, or even for those who aspire to spend more time in the kitchen, gift a multipurpose piece of cookware like my deep skillet in white marble. Not only does it look beautiful, it's the perfect size for a big family meal or Sunday meal prep."

Ayesha Curry, QVC Gift Picks, EComm
$39
$35 QVC
Power XL 10-in-1 Air Fryer Oven w/ Rotisserie

QVC Host David Venable's Gift Pick

"Literally and figuratively, air frying is the hottest item in the kitchen category. Cook your foods smarter, while maintaining the crispy deliciousness of the foods you love."

David Venable, Prive Revaux, QVC Gift Picks, EComm
$121
$100 QVC
Potion 54 by Jill Martin Fragrance Rollerball Duo

Designer Jill Martin's Gift Pick

"The notes in Potion 54 embrace everything I believe a woman should be: powerful, strong and bold while still being soft, approachable and inviting. It is portable so it can be applied throughout the day to remind yourself of who you are, to be your own best friend and to get you a lift when you need a little self-love."

Jill Martin, QVC Gift Picks, EComm
$30 QVC
Peace Love World Plush Cable Knit Throw with Pom-Poms

Designer Alina Villasante's Gift Pick

"There is no place like home for the holidays. Warm up the room and their heart with this 60" x 70" plush cable knit throw in hunter green that looks great and feels fabulous all year round. The 'Love is Beautiful' patch serves as a reminder to do all things with love."

Alina Villasante, Peace Love World, QVC Gift Picks, EComm
$70
$65 QVC
Prive Revaux The Hepburn 2.0 Cat-Eye Polarized Sunglasses

Singer Hailee Steinfeld's Gift Pick

"Nothing says ‘classic elegance' like Catherine Hepburn and these 2.0 Cat-Eye Sunglasses are timeless for that exact reason."

Jamie Foxx and Hailee Steinfeld, Prive Revaux, QVC Gift Picks, EComm
$30 QVC
Prive Revaux The Classic Polarized Sunglasses

Singer Hailee Steinfeld's Gift Pick

"You can't go wrong with gifting either of these—or both—to your bestie.  No shame in the self-gifting game either #ReframeYourself."

Jamie Foxx and Hailee Steinfeld, Prive Revaux, QVC Gift Picks, EComm
$30
$27 QVC
G.I.L.I. by Jill Martin Velvet Sequin Skull Pillow

Designer Jill Martin's Gift Pick

"This crystalized skull pillow has over 1,000 heat-transferred crystals and makes a statement in any room. You can choose from grey or black. The skull means 'eternal wisdom'...perfect for the friend who needs a little sparkle and bling during the holidays. It will transform a sofa, living space or chair instantly!"

Jill Martin, QVC Gift Picks, EComm
$28 QVC
Carmindy Beauty Holiday Look Over Here Lip Crayon Duo

Makeup Artist Carmindy's Gift Pick

"Nothing updates your makeup wardrobe in a flash like a new lip color. Gifting CARMINDY BEAUTY Look Over Here Lip Crayons in the universal shades of Get Red-redy and Nude Honey will take your stocking stuffer game to the next level."

Carmindy, QVC Gift Picks, EComm
$29.00 QVC
Mally x RuPaul RuPalette Eye Shadow Palette with Brush

Makeup Artist Mally Roncal's Gift Pick

"It's the perfect balance of everyday neutrals and drag-worthy, eye brightening pops of color! RuPaul poured his heart into creating this palette!"

Mally Roncal, Prive Revaux, QVC Gift Picks, EComm
$49
$40 QVC
Peace Love World Set of 4 Red Wine Glasses

Designer Alina Villasante's Gift Pick

"Good things come in sets. Cheers to those you love with these specially etched 'I am Love' red wine glasses. The Peace Love Home collection by Peace Love World was designed from my heart to your home. The collection is a perfect gift."

Alina Villasante, Peace Love World, QVC Gift Picks, EComm
$44
$40 QVC
L'Occitane Holiday Lavender Collection

QVC Host Courtney Carson's Gift Pick

"There's lavender and then there's true lavender found in Provence, from the South of France. Inside the beautifully decorated box are six beauty products formulated with Parisian lavender that help relax and soothe.  My two favorites are the foaming bath, which creates a decadent soaking experience and the relaxing pillow mist, which instantly relaxes a busy mind into a sweet night's sleep. It's a spa-like gift set that will put you at ease going into 2020."

Courtney Cason, Prive Revaux, QVC Gift Picks, EComm
$74 QVC
Mally Super-Size Lift & Curl Mascara 6-Piece Collection

Makeup Artist Mally Roncal's Gift Pick

"Where else can you get a year and a half worth of the best mascara on the planet?!"

Mally Roncal, Prive Revaux, QVC Gift Picks, EComm
$60
$50 QVC
Prive Revaux The Maestro Polarized Sunglasses

Singer and Actor Jamie Foxx's Gift Pick

"Looking fly while #hustling is easy with this duo. Prive Revaux prides itself as head-turning, style-forward luxury glasses at an affordable price; they're for everyone."

Jamie Foxx and Hailee Steinfeld, Prive Revaux, QVC Gift Picks, EComm
$30
$20 QVC
Prive Revaux The Connoisseur Polarized Sunglasses

Singer and Actor Jamie Foxx's Gift Pick

"This year, gift these to everyone on your list #giftlikeaboss."

Jamie Foxx and Hailee Steinfeld, Prive Revaux, QVC Gift Picks, EComm
$30 QVC
Vitamix Variable Speed Blender w/ 32-oz Container

Celebrity Cook Ayesha Curry's Gift Pick

"The Vitamix is one of those kitchen staples that every kitchen should have. From soups and smoothies to flawless cocktails, you can't beat the quality which justifies the steep price tag. Gift this to a spouse, parent or that in-law you're trying to impress."

Ayesha Curry, QVC Gift Picks, EComm
$660
$550 QVC
Mally x RuPaul Face Defender with Sponge

TV Host and Producer RuPaul's Gift Pick

"Every home should have at least one Face Defender. Not only does it take away the shine, but it doubles as a primer."

RuPaul, Prive Revaux, QVC Gift Picks, EComm
$37 QVC
Berkshire Blanket Luxe Faux Fur Throw with Gift Box

QVC Host David Venable's Gift Pick

"A throw is always the right size and always the right color. Give the gift of luxury, warmth and pampering."

David Venable, Prive Revaux, QVC Gift Picks, EComm
$28
$22 QVC
Diamonique Trinket Dish with Pendant Necklace, Sterling Silver

QVC Host Courtney Carson's Gift Pick

"I love gifts that are merry and bright. This two piece collection is perfect for the more established jewelry collector or someone who is just starting out. Wear the necklace on its own for a stunning, substantial look or wear it layered with your favorite pieces for a luxurious twist.  Don't even get me started on the trinket tray.  Written and piped in gold, it's the perfect companion piece to spoil your gift recipient with." 

Courtney Cason, Prive Revaux, QVC Gift Picks, EComm
$63
$50 QVC

Need even more gift picks! See what celebrities are loving this Christmas season in our holiday gift guides.

