Scarlett Johansson's Most Controversial Comments on Woody Allen, Casting and More

Political Correctness and Casting: A year after her casting backlash, Johansson sparked controversy over comments she made in AS IF magazine. In the cover story interview, Johansson discussed how "acting goes through trends." And, when asked if the industry was seeing any particular trends at the current time, Johansson shared that there were "certainly trends in casting right now."

"Today there's a lot of emphasis and conversation about what acting is and who we want to see represent ourselves on screen," Johansson said. "The question now is, what is acting anyway?"

She also talked about the roles people get to play, stating, "You know, as an actor, I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of the job."

Interviewer David Salle went on to ask Johansson, "Must you only represent yourself, your gender, your ethnicity, or can you, in fact, play beyond these categories?"

To which she replied, "There are a lot of social lines being drawn now, and a lot of political correctness is being reflected in art."

Talking more about her feelings on this, Johansson shared, "You know, I feel like it's a trend in my business and it needs to happen for various social reasons, yet there are times it does get uncomfortable when it affects the art because I feel art should be free of restrictions."