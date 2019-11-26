Channing Tatum Wants to Set a Custody Schedule With Jenna Dewan for Their Daughter

While their divorce has been finalizedChanning Tatum and Jenna Dewan still need to settle some custody arrangements for their only child together, Everly Tatum

In legal documents filed on Monday in Calif. court and obtained by E! News, Tatum filed a request for the court to issue orders in regard to child custody and visitation of their 6-year-old daughter, for who they share joint legal and physical custody. 

While the two have already agreed on a summer vacation schedule, per the documents, the actor proposed terms for traveling with Everly, taking her out of school and fairly spending holidays, including Halloween, Thanksgiving, Easter, Spring Break and birthdays, with each parent going forward. 

"Over the past six months, it has become evident to me that a clear and specific holiday schedule is necessary and important," Tatum said in a declaration. "We both need to be able to make plans during our respective custodial times, particularly during the holidays, and having a set schedule will allow us to do that."

Tatum also requested establishing a FaceTime schedule for each parent to communicate with Everly when she is in the custody of the other, using a specific app to "streamline communication" with Dewan about Everly and having monthly co-parenting counseling sessions via telephone. He asked that the court grant his request for a co-parenting counselor to be appointed. 

"Since Petitioner and l entered into the February 2019 Stipulation, we have both requested to make adjustments to the base custodial schedule to accommodate our respective work schedules. Due to our professions, our schedules are constantly changing, and flexibility is needed to ensure that we are both able to work and be able to have equal time with Everly. We have had difficulty navigating these accommodations without assistance‚ which has led to both confusion and conflict," Tatum explained in his declaration. "I recognize Petitioner and I will continue to have to make adjustments to the custody schedule due to our work. And in an effort to avoid any unnecessary confusion and conflict going forward, I believe it is necessary for Petitioner and me to work with a co-parenting counselor to assist us with making modifications to the custodial schedule as needed, as we have not been able to do so effectively. In that regard, a co-parenting counselor will also be beneficial for Petitioner and me to work with so that we can address any other issues that may arise related to custody and co-parenting."

He also asked that neither parent be "authorized to use Everly's name, image or likeness for any paid or for profit sponsorship, advertisement, campaign or partnership, including on any form of social media or any other media, without the prior written consent of the other party."

"It's very important to Channing that everything is in writing and laid out very clearly," a source told E! News. "They don't want to have any surprises or conflicts over scheduling and if it's figured out ahead of time, they will both have a better idea. It's better for Everly to know what to expect and everyone can plan accordingly."

A hearing was set for the exes on Jan. 28, 2020. 

