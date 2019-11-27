Best Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Deals 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

BLACK FRIDAY IS HERE! Time to stash the turkey and stuffing and time to shop til we drop! One Black Friday deal we're REALLY excited about is fan favorite Nordstrom Rack. With boots and pajamas up to 60% off, coats ad sweaters up to 65% off, fine jewelry under $200, designer handbags under $100, luxe fragrances under $50 and toys under $25, there's something to score for everybody on your list!

And TODAY, Nov. 28 and tomorrow, Nov. 29, take an additional 50% off ALL CLEARANCE items. That's right, if you've been eyeing stylish Calvin Klein puffer jackets or Kate Spade clutches or Sam Edelman suede booties, NOW's the time to stock up before the holidays. We've handpicked clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty products, toys and more, but just check out the site because there's SO much more. Our favorite? This chunky and oh-so-cozy Madewell turtleneck, of course.

Not sure you'll be able to get away from your family's Thanksgiving itinerary? That's OK because on Saturday, Nov. 30, you'll be able to take 30% off ALL CLEARANCE items, as well. But hurry, items will sell out rapidly!

Here are 13 of our favorite deals below.