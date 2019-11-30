Black Friday 2019 Deals That Are Still Available

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
by Katherine Riley | Sat., Nov. 30, 2019 3:00 AM
Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2019 have come and gone. You ate your turkey, watched some football, then you shopped 'til you dropped. Well, gulp some coffee deal-hunters! It's Cyber Week, which means many deals are still going on all weekend long.
We've rounded up all the fabulous sales—from Amazon to Nordstrom (and Nordstrom Rack) to Target to Walmart and more—that'll keep you in bargain bliss well into Cyber Monday.
Adore Me
SHOP NOW: Save up to $40 off and BOGO Free (11/21-28); get your first bra and panty set for $19.95 and panties are 5 for $20 (11/28-12/1).
Alpyn Beauty
SHOP NOW: Starting 11/29, score the Holiday Survival Set for $99 ($130 value).
Amazon
SHOP NOW: Kicking off 11/22, Amazon's Black Friday Deals Week will offer new deals all day, every day from fashion to toys, home, electronics, Amazon devices and more. (Shop our Amazon Black Friday picks.)
Amy O Jewelry
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off sitewide with the code BLACKFRIDAY2019 (11/22–12/2).
Ann Cole Swimwear
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off sitewide with the code BLACKFRI4 (11/20–12/2).
Anthropologie
SHOP NOW: Save 30% off on EVERYTHING! (11/29-12/1) (Shop our Anthopologie Black Friday picks.)
ASOS
SHOP NOW: Get 30% off EVERYTHING! (11/28–12/3).
ASTR The Label
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off sale with the code ASTRFRIDAY (11/27–12/1).
Aurate
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off orders below $400 and 30% off orders over $400 with code GOLDFRIDAY (11/26–12/1).
Ba&sh
SHOP NOW: Take 30 percent off EVERYTHING! (11/21–12/2).
BANDIER
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off sitewide (11/26–12/1).
Bastide
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off sitewide (excludes Les Treize Desserts Advent Calendar) and get free shipping and a gift with purchases of $75 or more (11/28–12/1).
BaubleBar
SHOP NOW: Online doorbuster! Best-selling Alidia Rings are marked down from $44 to $12, includes 14 colors across 8 sizes; and 35% off sidewide (11/28-12/3).
Bear
SHOP NOW: Save 25% off sitewide + 2 FREE Cloud Pillows with any mattress purchase (11/13-11/30).
Bed Bath & Beyond
SHOP NOW: KitchenAid mixers marked down from $380 to $230 and Dyson vacuums marked down from $400 to $250; save up to 60% off all weekend long; plus FREE SHIPPING on all orders over $19 thru 12/2.
Bergdorf Goodman
SHOP NOW: Take up to 40% off select items and up to 70% off clearance items.
Best Buy
SHOP NOW: Score deep discounts on Apple Watches, AirPods, Macbook Airs, flatscreen TVs, wireless headphones, HD cameras and the latest-and-greatest portable speakers (Shop our Best Buy Black Friday picks.)
Bite Beauty
SHOP NOW: Save 75% off sitewide while supplies last + a few exclusions (thru 1/31).
Bluebella
SHOP NOW: Take 20–50% off select styles (11/26–12/3).
Bluemercury
SHOP NOW: Enjoy a free 24-Piece Bluemercury Bag with any $200 online purchase (11/29-11/30). Plus get FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING and 3 deluxe samples with every online order.
Boden
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off plus free shipping and returns over $49 with code H7N3 (thru 12/2).
Boll & Branch
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off (minimum of $150) sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY (11/27-11/30) and 25% off (no minimum) sitewide from with code CYBERMONDAY (12/2-12/4).
Boohoo
SHOP NOW: Save 60% off sitewide (no code needed), excluding sale.
Boston Proper
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off sitewide and get free shipping (11/29–12/1).
Briogio Hair Care
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY (11/25–12/2).
Brooklinen
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off all orders (11/20–12/3).
Calzedonia
SHOP NOW: Take 50% off sitewide (11/28–12/2).
Chinese Laundry
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off sitewide (some exclusions apply, 11/25–12/1).
Coach
SHOP NOW: Save 30% off select styles with code SAVE30 (thru 12/2)
ColourPop Cosmetics
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off sitewide (11/26–12/3).
Cost Plus World Market
SHOP NOW: It's Black Friday all month long! Save 40% off ALL furniture + FREE SHIPPING on $75+ online thru 12/1.
Cotton On
SHOP NOW: Take 40% off sitewide (11/28–12/1).
Covergirl
SHOP NOW: Take up to 30% off select products (11/29–12/2).
CTZN Cosmetics
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off sitewide (11/21–12/1).
Current/Elliot
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off select styles (11/27–12/2).
Daisy London
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off EVERYTHING (11/28–12/2).
Dermstore
SHOP NOW: Save up to 30% off with code DSGIFT (some exclusions apply) (11/28-12/2).
DHC
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off sitewide with the code CYBER19 (11/26–12/2).
Dormify
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off with code GIVING30 (11/26–12/3).
Dr. Scholl's Shoes
SHOP NOW: Take up to 40% off and get free shipping with code DRSFRIYAY (11/26–12/1).
e.l.f. Cosmetics
SHOP NOW: Take 50% off orders of $30 or more (11/28–12/2).
Entireworld
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off sitewide plus free shipping on orders $50 or more with code MASHEDTATOES (11/28–12/2).
Eos
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off sitewide (11/25–12/2).
Equipment
SHOP NOW: Get 30% off select styles (11/27–12/2).
Farfetch
SHOP NOW: Up to 50% off select items.
Farmacy
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off everything, or 30% off when you spend $120 (11/29–12/2).
FARM Rio
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off all purchases (11/25–12/2).
Fossil
SHOP NOW: Get 30% off your entire purchase and 50% off select styles with code INTHEBAG (11/24–12/1).
Franco Sarto
SHOP NOW: Take 40% off the "Franco" line and get free shipping (11/25–12/2).
Fresh
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off sitewide (excluding gift sets) plus two-day shipping (11/28 at 8 p.m.–12/2).
Gap
SHOP NOW: Get 50% off everything plus an extra 10% off everything (excluding doorbusters) with code BLKFRIDAY (11/27–11/30).
ghd Hair
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off sitewide (excluding gift sets, Ink on Pink Collection, Holiday Collection, and Justine Marjan bundles, 11/25–12/3), and 35% off their Platinum Hair Straightener with free personalization (11/29–12/1).
Giorgio Armani Beauty
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off sitewide (excluding holiday sets, holiday limited edition, eGift Cards, and Prive), get free two-day shipping and two samples when you spend $50 or more, or a six-piece gift when you spend $100 or more, plus your choice of lip set or eye set when you spend $150 or more with the code TURKEY20 (11/28–12/1).
Glossier
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off sitewide (11/29–12/2).
Glow Recipe
SHOP NOW: Free Blueberry Deluxe on orderS $10+, Free Watermelon Sleeping Mask on orders $80 + FREE SHPPING (11/28-11/30); 20% off all Glow Recipe products with code GLOWGANG20 (excludes kits) (12/1-12/2).
Gorjana
SHOP NOW: Spend $100, receive $25 off; spend $150, receive $50 off; Spend $250, receive $100 off! (11/28-11/30)
Good American
SHOP NOW: Take 25 percent off sitewide (11/28–12/2).
HipDot
SHOP NOW: Taking 25% off sitewide (11/28–12/2).
The Honest Company
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off sitewide with code MERRY25 (11/26–12/3).
Intimissimi
SHOP NOW: Take 50% off sitewide (11/28–12/2).
JINsoon
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off sitewide with code FRIYAY25 (11/27–12/1).
Joie
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off select styles (11/27–12/2).
Julep
SHOP NOW: Get 50% off sitewide plus free shipping on orders $25 or more (11/27–11/30).
Kate Somerville
SHOP NOW: Get 25% off sitewide plus free shipping with code 25CYBER (11/28–12/2).
Kate Spade New York
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% off for Black Friday (11/26-12/1); up to 60% off Cyber Monday (12/2-12/3); up to 30% during the The Big Sale (12/11-12/18); and up to 40% off during The Bigger Sale (12/19-1/1).
Kay Jewelers
SHOP NOW: Get 20–50% off sitewide and up to 60% off select styles (11/28–12/2).
Kosas Cosmetics
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off any purchase of $50 or more, 25% off any purchase of $75 or more, and 30% off any purchase of $100 or more (11/27–12/2).
La Roche-Posay
SHOP NOW: Get 25% off sitewide plus free shipping (11/29–11/30).
Laura Mercier
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off and get exclusive Black Friday Lip Artiste Lip Duets for $28 (11/25–12/2).
Little High Little Low
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off sitewide with code LHLL25 (11/29–12/3).
L'Occitane
SHOP NOW: Take 50% off select items (11/27–12/1).
LORAC
SHOP NOW: Get 40% off sitewide and a holiday gift with a purchase of $40 or more with code BFLORAC (11/19–12/1).
Lululemon
SHOP NOW: Score up to 50% off on leggings, tights, pants, outerwear and more; plus FREE SHIPPING and FREE RETURNS.
M.Gemi
SHOP NOW: Get up to 40% off full-price and sale items (11/25–12/3).
Macy's
SHOP NOW: Deals include: $50 off Fitbit Ionic or Fitbit Versa 2; $25 men's and women's fragrance gift sets; $99 Bulova, Citizen or Seiko watches; 50% offdesigner handbags; and $10-$20 beauty gift sets.
Make Up For Ever
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off all purchases and 30% off purchases of $120 or more sitewide (11/28–12/3).
Mango
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off when you spend $100 or more with code WARMUP.
Marc Fisher LTD and Marc Fisher
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off sitewide with code BF19 (11/28–12/1).
Miansai
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off everything (excluding fine jewelry) with code BLACK2019 (11/25–12/1).
Michele Watches
SHOP NOW: Take 40 percent off select styles (11/27–12/1).
Milani
SHOP NOW: Get 30% off sitewide with code THANKS19 (11/28–12/2).
Milk Makeup
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off orders of $30 or more plus a free Glitter Bag and Werk It Set when you spend $65 or more (11/29–12/1).
Missoma
SHOP NOW: Take 25 percent off sitewide (11/18–12/2).
ModCloth
SHOP NOW: Get 20% off everything, 30% off purchases of $100 or more, and 40% off purchases of $200 or more (11/28–12/1).
Monica Vinader
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off all items (excluding the Caroline Issa collection and home goods products, 11/24–12/2).
Murad
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off all orders and get a free full-size Prebiotic 3-in-1 MultiMist with $150 purchase (11/25–12/1).
NAADAM
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off sitewide (excluding $75 sweaters, cashmere care, and studio styles) with code BF30 (11/26–12/2).
Naked Cashmere
SHOP NOW: Naked Cashmere has launched a Black Friday line featuring a 9-piece collection which includes a full sweater and jogger set, socks, ballet slippers, men's sweater with unisex gloves, beanie and scarf(prices $50 to $150). Available for a limited time from now through 12/2.
Nasty Gal
SHOP NOW: Score 60% off everything! (11/24-12/2)
Need Supply
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off sitewide (11/29–12/1).
Net-a-Porter
SHOP NOW: Take up to 50% off select styles.
Nine West
SHOP NOW: Take 50% off sitewide (11/26–12/3).
Nordstrom
SHOP NOW: Starting 11/27, score fabu deals on thousands of items for all. (Check out our Nordstrom Black Friday Sale picks.)
Nordstrom Rack
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off clearance and get free shipping (11/30).
NYDJ
SHOP NOW: 40% off regular price & 70% off sale; free 2-day shipping + gift with purchase of $150 or more (11/27–12/3).
One Ocean Beauty
SHOP NOW: Get a one-month supply of their Marine Collagen (a $48 value) free with a purchase of $150 with the code CLEANBEAUTY (11/28–12/1).
Outdoor Voices
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off sitewide (11/29–12/2).
The Outnet
SHOP NOW: Take up to 85% off select items through December 2.
PacSun
SHOP NOW: Score 50% off sitewide (11/30-12/2).
Paula's Choice
SHOP NOW: Get 20% off sitewide, 40% off their Best Sellers kit, free shipping, and two free gifts on all orders of $125 or more (11/25–12/2).
Privé Revaux
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 20% off your entire order sitewide, no exclusions, with code HOLIDAY20 (11/18-12/2).
PÜR Cosmetics
SHOP NOW: BOGO sitewide (11/22–12/1).
Quiz Clothing
SHOP NOW: Take 40% off sitewide with code GET40 (11/28–12/2).
QVC
SHOP NOW: Score deals on AirPods, iPads, Ring video doorbells, Sonicare toothbrushes, Clairisonic Mia devices, Vince Camuto bags and much more!
Rebecca Minkoff
SHOP NOW: Get 25% off orders of $100 or more and 30% off orders of $250 or more (11/29–12/1).
Reebok
SHOP NOW: Take 40% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale (11/28–12/1).
Reformation
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off sitewide (11/29–12/2).
Revolve
SHOP NOW: New markdowns up to 75% off for a limited time only + take an extra 20% off (12/1); take an extra 20% off (12/2)
Sagely Naturals
SHOP NOW: Get 20% off every order with code CBDFORALL (11/29–12/2).
Saks Fifth Avenue
SHOP NOW: Earn the following Saks Gift Cards with promo code GIVE19SF (11/30-12/1):
Earn a $50 Saks Gift Card with your $200+ purchase.
Earn a $125 Saks Gift Card with your $500+ purchase.
Earn a $250 Saks Gift Card with your $1000+ purchase.
Earn a $500 Saks Gift Card with your $2000+ purchase.
Earn a $750 Saks Gift Card with your $3000+ purchase.
Saks Off 5th
SHOP NOW: Score deals up to 85% off! (11/25-12/12)
Sephora
SHOP NOW: Score loads of amazing beauty deals for $15 and under.
Shein
SHOP NOW: Save up to 90% off, along with FREE SHIPPING, FREE RETURNS and a gift with purchase.
Shiseido
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off sitewide and an extra 10% off selected products (11/29–12/1).
Shopbop
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% off over 1,000 new markdowns (Check out our Shopbop Black Friday picks.)
Skagen
SHOP NOW: Nab watches and hybrid smartwatches starting at $39.99, accessories starting at $9.99, and Falster 2 starting at $149 (11/29–12/1).
Skylar Natural Perfume
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off with code FORME20 (11/22–12/1).
Snowe
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off purchases of $75 or more, 25% off purchases of $750 or more, and get free shipping (11/25–12/2).
Soko Glam
SHOP NOW: Get 30% off sitewide with code SCBF19 (11/26–12/1).
Solid & Striped
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off sitewide with the code BFCM25 (11/29–12/2).
Space NK
SHOP NOW: Buy One Get One Half Off on your favorite beauty brands! (11/26-12/2)
Spanx
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off sitewide (11/27–12/3).
Sperry
SHOP NOW: Take up to 50% off (11/27–12/3).
State Cashmere
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off your entire order with code 2019THX2 (11/25–12/2).
Superga
SHOP NOW: Get 30% off select styles (11/29–12/1).
Target
SHOP NOW: From deals on air fryers to Beats headphones to Apple iPads and toys and smart home tech—Target is offering tons of doorbusters (Check out our Target Black Friday Sales picks.)
Tatcha
SHOP NOW: Get 20% off $100, $15 off $75, or receive a TS Violet-C Mask + TS Violet-C Serum with orders of $50. (Includes sets. 11/28-12/1)
Theragun
SHOP NOW: Save up to $200 off of a Theragun massage device: $200 off G3PRO (33% off); $100 off G3 (25% off); $50 off Liv (20% off) No code required. (11/23-12/4)
Totokaelo
SHOP NOW: Take 10% off markdowns (11/29–12/2).
True&Co
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off sitewide with code BESTDEAL25 (11/22–12/3).
True Botanicals
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off sitewide, and giving $10 back for every $50 you spend (11/29–12/2).
Ulta Beauty
SHOP NOW: Score up 50% off on Benefit, Tarte and more.
UNOde50
SHOP NOW: Take 50% off select styles (11/29–12/2).
Urban Outfitters
SHOP NOW: Get major Black Friday deals on favorite brands like Nike and Polaroid, plus Cyber Monday sales on fun and affordable gifts.
Victoria's Secret
SHOP NOW: Save 30%-70% off on 1200+ styles of Victoria's Secret lingerie, clothing, gift sets & more.
Walmart
SHOP NOW: Get deals on iPads, Apple Watches, Hoverboards, AirPods, TVs, toys and so much more, plus now take 25% off ALL Scoop products through end of day 12/2. (Check out our Walmart Black Friday Sale picks.)
Wayfair
SHOP NOW: Enjoy up to 80% off + FREE SHIPPING. (11/22-12/6)
What Goes Around Comes Around
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off EVERYTHING (11/28–12/2).
Zappos
SHOP NOW: Score deals on shoes, clothing, bags and accessories.
