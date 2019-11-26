Why Saoirse Ronan Slapped Her Little Women Co-Star In the Face...A Lot

All in the name of good art.

Saoirse Ronan is undoubtedly one of the best young actors in the entertainment industry today. She's starred in films such as Lady Bird, Brooklyn and The Lovely Bones, and on Dec. 25 she'll hit the big screen once again in the Greta Gerwig directed film Little Women. Saoirse sat down with Variety to talk all about the film, and the surprising reason she slapped her co-star Florence Pugh in the face while on set.

"To get amped up before scenes about sibling squabbles, Pugh would ask Ronan to 'slap her in the face, which I did," she revealed to the magazine."That's the thing with myself and the girls, and Timmy [Chalamet], and the other young actors. We're now growing up in a film industry where we can do that in a way I don't think they could when other adaptations of this film were made."