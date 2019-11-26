Michael B. Jordan In Talks to Play Superman

Despite reports of a reboot, there is no script or director attached to Jordan's pitch, Variety reports. Still, the idea of him playing the Man of Steel, previously played by Henry Cavill, is an intriguing development.

With the success of darker films like 2019's Joker, DC is reportedly hoping it can sink its teeth further into this more insidious version of classic comic book stories. So, if a new Superman were to grace the big screen, it's likely the story would be more R-rated than not.

Other films in the works in the DC Universe are a solo film for Ezra Miller's The Flash, Green Lantern Corps, an Aquaman sequel and spinoff series, as well as a Batgirl movie.

It seems only fitting that Superman (and Jordan, of course) be included in all of this excitement.