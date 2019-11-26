Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Just Broke 3 Guinness World Records

What else could Mariah Carey possibly want for Christmas?

On Monday, the singer and her hit 1994 song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" were honored by the Guinness World Records organization during her Christmas show at the Colosseum in Las Vegas. The timeless holiday tune's enduring legacy was recognized with three holiday-themed records, making Carey the record holder for having the highest-charting holiday song on the Hot 100 by a solo artist, as well as the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours with over 10.8 million streams back in December 2018. Not to mention, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" also broke the record for most weeks in the UK singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song.

To make this early Christmas present even better, all three records will be included in the Guinness World Records 2020 Edition book.

Excited to share the news with her fans, Carey took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion.