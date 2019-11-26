The Proud Family Revival Reportedly Coming to Disney+ in 2020

Disney+ continues to feed the nostalgia.

The streaming service is already home to new shows set in the Marvel and Star Wars universes and is bringing back the early 2000s hit Lizzie McGuire with Hilary Duff once again playing the titular character—and it's not done reviving fan-favorite shows from the dawn of the new millennium just yet.

Announced by Jo Marie Payton on Strahan, Sara and Keke, The Proud Family will reportedly return with new episodes in February 2020.

Payton, who viewers also know from Family Matters, voiced Suga Mama on the Disney Channel series and told host Keke Palmer about the new episodes when asked if she was anything like the character.