Wendy Williams Proclaims Her Love For ''The D'' Amid Robyn Crawford Romance Rumors

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 10:38 AM

The romance rumors stop here! 

Wendy Williams wants to clear up some rumors once and for all. The recently divorced talk show host has been spending time with her friend Robyn Crawford. Robyn has been in the entertainment scene for many years and was most notably in the news for revealing the details of her intimate relationship with late singer Whitney Houston. When Wendy caught wind of an article in Radar Online insinuating a romantic relationship between herself and Robyn, she decided to shut it down immediately.

"In between commercials I go on the googler-schmoogler and I go to Radar Online—speaking of how you doing—and I see that Rob Shuter, Norman, did you see that? He's insinuating that something romantical is going on between me and Robyn Crawford," she shared. "Look Mr. short arms, friend of the show though, I am no lesbian. I like women for friendship. I like men and I like the D." 

NeNe Leakes' Reaction to Wendy Williams' Sex Life Is Everything

After explaining the nature of the article and it's intentions, Wendy made herself extra clear when it comes to the topic of her sexuality. "First of all, I'm not down with that, with all due respect to the lesbians," she explained. "Second of all, Robyn is really married, she's got kids and I'm not a home wrecker." 

As for why she's never been interested in the ladies, the host shared the reason she doesn't think she would be able to handle it. "It's so complicated being a woman," she shared. "I just couldn't imagine two of us in a relationship." 

In case anyone's wondering, Wendy's doing just fine! 

