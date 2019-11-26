Man vs. Bear Tasks Contestants With Eating Like a Grizzly, Bugs and All

Just when you think you've seen all reality TV has to offer, here Discovery Channel with Man vs. Bear. It's about, you guessed it, humans competing with grizzly bears. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek above.

Each week, three bears—Bart, Tank and Honey Bump—take on three new human competitors in tests of strength, speed and stamina. All the action takes place at the grizzly sanctuary in Utah. These challenges are based on bears' natural instincts, predatory skills and actions. Everything from a game of tug of war to brute force will be challenged.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Tank, the elder statesman bear, takes place in an eating challenge. Like humans, grizzly bears are omnivores, so the competitors have quite a variety of food in front of them to chow down on. There are five piles that are found in a grizzly's diet: raw salmon, corn, blueberries, ham and bugs.