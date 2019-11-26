Yes, Even Jennifer Lopez Gets Nervous and Has Bad Days

Jennifer Lopezmight seem like the world's most confident woman, but she has her bad days too.

In a roundtable interview with the Los Angeles Times, J.Lo, Charlize Theron, Renée Zellweger, Awkwafina and Cynthia Erivo opened up about their various films out this year, as well as their lives outside of work. At one point in the talk, the Hustlers star was asked about how she seems to have such a good grip on fame.

Theron, pulling from her own experiences, asked the performer how she pulls things back when she's exhausted and might slip up publicly as a result. "When you're tired, and it's inappropriate," she asked, "What do you do? What do you tell yourself? Because I think I'm just [a jerk]."

As Lopez responded, "I just try to stay super conscious of the fact that I have a responsibility and that maybe that person is never gonna meet me again. And it's not that I don't have bad days. I'm a human being. So I get tired. And people are constantly judging you."