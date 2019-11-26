Ariana Grande Reacts to Her "Bizarre" TikTok Look-Alike

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 8:39 AM
Ariana Grande officially has a doppelgänger and her name is Paige Neimann!
That's right, TikTok user Paige is rising to fame over her resemblance to the "7 Rings" singer. In a recent video posted to Paige's TikTok, which has close to 2 million followers, she can be seen rocking Ariana's signature ponytail, while impersonating her Nickelodeon character Cat Valentine. Ariana portrayed character Cat on the network's hit TV shows Victorious and Sam & Cat.
After posting to TikTok, Paige's impersonation of Ariana's character went viral, even making its way to Twitter, where Ariana herself saw it.
"I just know Ariana is terrified," an Ariana fan account wrote on Twitter alongside Paige's video.
After watching the video, Ariana replied to the tweet, "i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. [crying eomji] i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it's definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."
In addition to her 1.7 million followers on TikTok, Paige also 145,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts photos of herself dressed up just like Ariana.
And Ariana isn't alone, many superstars like Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid also have doppelgängers! Check out the jaw-dropping look-alike photos below and prepared to be amazed!
Double take alert! Houston-based bodybuilder Janice Garay is without a doubt the pop star's secret twin.
Dutch model Iza Ijzerman is described as the 22-year-old catwalk queen's "curvy" twin. There's no denying both beauties share similar features, including their their perfectly plump pouts, light blue eyes and button noses.
Even the singer was shocked by the similarities between her and this little girl, writing on Instagram, "almost drop my phone. how?"
Twitter went absolutely nuts over this high school student's senior portrait, which resembles McAdam's Regina George character in Mean Girls. "I'm surprised because I still don't really see the resemblance but I guess it resonated with a lot of people," April told E! News. "It's kind of amusing actually."
Instagram sensation Jacky Vasquez told E! News of the constant comparisons to the "Side to Side" songstress, "It feels amazing to be compared to Ariana since I see her as a sister. She's so beautiful, so it kinda boosts my self-esteem when people tell me that. I honestly don't know she feels about the comparisons but to me, it's a huge compliment!"
After a Reddit user posted a photo of his 72-year-old grandmother Geraldine Dodd at age 22, it caught the attention of her modern-day doppelganger ScarJo. The duo ultimately attended the Rough Night premiere together, and in the actress's words, got "kind of trashed!"
The Oscar-winning actor has a Swedish twin! Not really, but Swedish man Konrad Annerud could definitely pass for a 20-something-year-old Leo.
When she's not in costume, Kansas-based cosplayer April Gloria bears an uncanny resemblance to the internationally famous pop star.
A 2-year-old toddler named Isla went viral for her uncanny resemblance to the "Shape of You" songwriter. Ed himself responded, saying on ITV's Good Morning Britain, "She's not mine! It's mad the kind of things that go viral."
The Family Feud host came face-to-face with his "better looking" twin named Olden, a full-time pastor who said he constantly gets asked if he's Harvey.
The A-list movie star has a possible film stand-in thanks to Scottish woman Chelsea Marr, whose striking facial features caught the attention of many Jolie fans in 2015.
