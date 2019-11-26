Sterling K. Brown Totally Traumatized His Kids With His Acting

Sterling K. Brown's kids aren't always impressed by his movies, but they sure are terrified of them.

During an appearance on Monday's Late Night with Seth Meyers, the This Is Us star dished on how his two sons—Andrew, 8, and Amaré, 4, whom he shares with wife Ryan Michelle Bathe—feel about his work.

Speaking of his role in Frozen 2, the star told Seth Meyers, "They are impressed by it. They're not impressed that I'm in it."

As he continued, "After it's over, I was like, 'You think daddy did a good job?' And my 8-year-old was like, 'Yeah, you were fine.'" But Andrew was most definitely not fine after seeing Black Panther for the first time—a movie during which both Brown and his fictional son, played by Michael B. Jordan, die.

As the actor told Meyers, "He's impressed with it, but here's a note to the wise. If you take your son to a movie where the character that plays your son dies, he may have a traumatic effect."