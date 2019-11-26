Hannah Brown Returning to The Bachelor? What She's Saying After DWTS Win

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 6:30 AM
They didn't always get the highest scores, but Hannah Brown, the star of The Bachelorette, and her pro dance partner Alan Bersten took home the mirrorball trophy in the Dancing With the Stars season 28 finale.
"I honestly didn't. It might come as a shock," Alan said on Good Morning America when asked whether he knew during the competition that they were going to be the couple to beat. "Everyone was so good this season. There was one week when Hannah did the quickstep, and I was like, ‘You know what? I feel like we're starting to build some momentum,' but [Lauren Alaina], [Ally Brooke] and [Kel Mitchell] have been incredible and it's just been…but Hannah really did show her true colors dancing. It was really fun to see her go up there and enjoy herself."
Hannah competed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor before headlining her own season of The Bachelorette. She made headline after headline on her season, including ending her engagement after it came out that Jed Wyatt had a girlfriend right up until he joined the reality show. Now, she's the champion of DWTS in just under a year on her reality TV journey.
"I literally, I was in the audience, a year, almost two years ago, as just somebody who was in New York who just wanted to come watch the show. And now I'm on—yeah, this is crazy," she said on GMA.
During the Dancing With the Stars finale, ABC debuted a new trailer for Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor—and Hannah was right there in the mix. Will she rejoin the show?
"I don't know. I guess we're all going to have to see in January, but right now I'm celebrating this thing right here," Hannah said pointing to her trophy.
