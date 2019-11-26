How Miley Cyrus Achieved Her "Modern Mullet" Haircut

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 6:13 AM
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Earlier this month, fans noticed Billie Eilish rocking a mullet, known for being shorter in the front and on the sides than in the back.
However, as the breakout performer later revealed, it wasn't intentional.
"Somebody dyed my hair and they burnt half of it off," she told TMZ. "Now it looks like a mullet...That s$&t is not on purpose though."
As she assured, "I'm growing that s&%t out."
Perhaps the star should reconsider because it seems the mullet is making a comeback in Hollywood. Just don't tell January Jones.
