America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 Judges Are All Smiles Welcoming Alesha Dixon

When it's a battle between the world's best, you better believe the America's Got Talent: The Champions judges and host Terry Crews will look their best—and E! News has your exclusive first look.

Back for another round of America's Got Talent: The Champions judging are Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum. They're joined by singer, songwriter and author Alesha Dixon. Once again, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Crews is on board as host.

Dixon previously served a judge on the UK series Strictly Come Dancing and joined Britain's Got Talent as a judge alongside Cowell in season six.