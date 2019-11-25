Who Won Dancing With the Stars Season 28?

ABC
by Lauren Piester | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 7:08 PM
ABC
Another season of Dancing With the Stars has come to an end, and congratulations are in order.
Hannah Brown of The Bachelorette just took home the mirrorball trophy for season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, with Kel Mitchell placing in second, Ally Brooke in third, and Lauren Alaina in fourth place.
With only 30 seconds left in the broadcast to react, all Hannah and partner Alan Bersten could really do was scream.
"I don't know what's happening!" Alan yelled. Neither do we, honestly.
With three minutes to go in the show, the finalists were still getting good luck messages from friends and family, so it was definitely a tight, rather strange finale. At least we also got a performance from Cher!
Until he was eliminated last week, we were pretty sure the mirrorball was between James Van Der Beek and Ally Brooke. They consistently had the highest scores, and while Ally had been (unjustly) in the bottom two a couple of times, it still felt like she could or at least should be in at least the top two.
Then after last week's bottom two consisted of Ally and James, those thoughts went out the window and it became anyone's game. We wouldn't have been shocked to see it go to Ally, Kel, or Hannah, so a win for Hannah is a pretty good win. There are many, many worse ways this could have gone.
Truth be told, the best thing this show did was give the judges the opportunity to decide who gets sent home each week. That made the season worth watching, and made sure the winner was someone who actually deserved to win...which actually wasn't too hard this season, because it was kinda stacked.
Scroll down to see how everybody ended up doing!
ABC
Who is she? She was just the star of The Bachelorette!
How's she doing? She won! In the finale, she got a 28 out of 30 and then a perfect score, for a total of 58 out of 60 and the win.
Previous scores: 20, 24, 21, 32 (out of 40), 25, 24, 52 (out of 60), 31 (out of 32), 71 (out of 80), 54 (out of 60)
ABC
Who is he? An actor and comedian, known for Good Burger and for being the Kel half of Kenan and Kel.
How's he doing? In the finale, he got a perfect score
Previous scores: 16, 20, 20, 32 (out of 40), 26, 26, 52 (out of 60), 30 (out of 32), 74 (out of 80), 57 (out of 60)
ABC
Who is she? A singer and member of Fifth Harmony.
How's she doing? She ended her time on DWTS with two perfect scores, a 60 out of 60.
Previous scores: 16, 20, 24, 32 (out of 40), 27, 25, 54 (out of 60), 30 (out of 32), 80 (out of 80), 59 (out of 60)
Article continues below
ABC
Who is she? She's a country music star, and was the runner-up on season 10 of American Idol.
How's she doing? In the finale, she got a 27 out of 30, and then a perfect score for her freestyle, for a total of 57 out of 60.
Previous scores: 19, 19, 20, 32 (out of 40), 23, 26, 54 (out of 60), 24 (out of 32), 70 (out of 80), 54 (out of 60)
ABC
Who is he? Actor, best known as Dawson from Dawson's Creek.
How's he doing? In an emotional week 10, James got a 24 and a 27, giving him a total of 51 out of 60 and unfortunately putting him at the back of the pack, and he was eliminated one week away from the finale.
Previous scores: 21, 20, 23, 28 (out of 40), 26, 27, 54 (out of 60), 32 (out of 32), 72 (out of 80)
ABC
Who is he? He's the former White House press secretary.
How's he doing? He got a 26 and a 24 for his dances in week nine, giving him a total of 50 out of 80, which unsurprisingly sent him home.
Previous scores: 12, 16, 15, 21 (out of 40), 19, 21, 42 (out of 60), 20 (out of 32)
Article continues below
ABC
Who is she? An actress and comedian, best known as Meredith on The Office.
How's she doing: Pretty good, though she's a bit up and down. She got a 24 for her individual dance in week eight, after nearly going home in week seven, then got two more points when she beat Sean in the dance off, giving her a 26. But then she was sadly eliminated.
Previous scores: 15, 21, 24, 26 (out of 40), 24, 27, 48 (out of 60)
ABC
Who is he? The culture expert on Queer Eye and a former star of The Real World.
How's he doing? Not too bad, before he was eliminated. Halloween week gave him a score of 25, plus a team dance score of 24, for a total of 49 out of 60.
Previous scores: 17, 19, 16, 28 (out of 40), 21, 25
ABC
Who is she? The daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley, who broke her arm ahead of the first episode and was replaced by her model daughter.
How's she doing? After week three, she added a score of 23. After a week four score of 31 out of 40, her combined score was 54 out of 70. As Cinderella in week five, she got a 24 out of 30, and in week six, she tied for first place with a 27.
Article continues below
ABC
Who is he? He's a former NBA forward (and former husband of Khloe Kardashian).
How's he doing? After week two, he was in last place with a total of 23. In week three, he was in last place with a 12. In week four, he was in last place with a 20, giving him a total combined score for those two weeks of 32 out of 70. After ending up in the bottom two with Karamo Brown, Lamar was eliminated in week four.
ABC
Who is he? He's a former NFL linebacker.
How's he doing? After week two, he was in third to last place with a total of 30. He had to withdraw in week three due to an injury.
ABC
Who is she? She's in The Supremes!
How's she doing? She was eliminated in week two, though she was definitely not the worst of the bunch with a total of 32.
Article continues below
Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?