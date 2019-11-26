Everything You Forgot About Jewel's Acting Debut in Ride With the Devil

Twenty years ago, it was a very big deal that Jewel was going to be in a movie. She was at the peak of her commercial powers, performing the national anthem at the Super Bowl in 1998; selling 3.7 million copies of her sophomore album, Spirit; releasing a book of poetry.

Yet at the same time, directorAng Lee admitted in 1999, "I'm way over 40, so I didn't know who Jewel was."

But Lee doesn't have two Oscars because he's afraid to venture into the unknown.

Rather, over the past few decades he's proved a fearless filmmaker, tackling themes both grand and intensely personal, while also being at the forefront when it comes to utilizing the newest cinematic technology, whether audiences have been ready for 120fps/3D/4K cinema or a de-aged Will Smith or not.

In turn, his successes—Sense and Sensibility; Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon; Brokeback Mountain; Life of Pi—have been spectacular. As have his failures.