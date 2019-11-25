Actor Alejandro Sandí Rescued After Abduction in Mexico

Telemundo actor Alejandro Sandí and a French citizen was safely discovered after going missing on Sunday.

Alejandro is most widely known for his role in the Telemundo TV narco series El Senor de los Cielos, which translates to Lord of the Skies. Robbers abducted the pair and stole an SUV near a popular mountain peak in Mexico City. Actresses Esmeralda Ugalde and Vanessa Aria were in the car when the incident occurred and released a heartfelt plea video on their social media.

"Good evening to all of our followers and the media, we wanted to share with you an experience that we had to live through today in the morning, about 8 a.m," Esmeralda shared. "We were hanging out like any other tourist and any other family visiting Nevado de Toluca (a stratovolcano in central Mexico) that's nearby Mexico City, when some armed suspects blocked our way and took Vanessa's truck... they took everything." The two were visibly upset during their video.