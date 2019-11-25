Real Housewives of New York's Tinsley Mortimer Is Engaged to Scott Kluth

by Beth Sobol & Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 1:38 PM
Consider them back together forever!
Real Housewives of New York City's Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth are making it official: E! News can exclusively confirm that the couple are engaged.
Scott proposed on Sunday in Chicago. As Christmas carolers sang on the steps of the Chicago Water Tower, Scott got down on one knee and proposed to a stunned Tinsley. In a picture-perfect moment captured by an onlooker in the video above, the reality star covered her face in surprise before bending down to kiss her new fiancé.
Earlier in the weekend, Tinsley took to Instagram to share a clip of the duo packing on the PDA while celebrating at TAO Chicago. "Best weekend ever!!!!" she captioned the video, which showed featured a marquee sign welcoming her to the Windy City. "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH SCOTT!!!!"
Next, she may take up a full time residence there. Earlier this month, a source told E! News Tinsley has "been in Chicago with Scott" and they will likely make the move there permanent now that they're engaged.
This news comes after a tumultuous couple of years for the pair, who recently announced that they had gotten back together officially.
"Somewhere over the rainbow skies are blue. And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true," the reality TV star captioned a recent Instagram image with photo credit given to Scott, who is the CEO of Coupon Cabin. A source confirmed to E! News at the time that the duo was officially back on.
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Big Apple Circus
Fans have watched as the Real Housewives couple, who originally met during season nine, have been on-again-off-again for the last few years. They've discussed their relationship dynamic quite openly, especially with Housewives expert and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.
"We're...Andy don't pressure me," the Bravo star told Andy back in 2018. "Look, we're broken up right now, but I'll tell you this, we break up all the time, just the media doesn't get a hold of it like they did this time."
It looks like their days of breaking up and making up are far behind them. Congrats to the soon-to-be newlyweds!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
